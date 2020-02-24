Nick Ferrari challenges food committee chief over chlorinated chicken fears

24 February 2020, 17:05

Following concerns over using a bleach solution to kill salmonella on chickens, select committee chief insisted it doesn't pose a threat to human safety.

Lord Krebs, who chairs the Food, Poverty, Health and the Environment select committee, told Nick Ferrari chlorinated chicken is a matter of animal welfare rather than food safety.

"It really is about animal welfare and in this country we are proud of our welfare standards and I think we should remain so and we should be careful about changing those standards," Krebs said.

This came after Environment Secretary George Eustice refused to to rule out importing chlorinated chicken from the US in a post-Brexit trade deal.

Chlorine-washed chicken is illegal under EU law, as it claims it allows US farmers to be careless with the welfare of chickens.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Labour leadership race

Caller in Wales predicts next Labour leader's doom

1 day ago

Professor "shocked" by crackdown on student-lecturer relationships

Professor "shocked" by crackdown on student-lecturer relationships

2 days ago

David Starkey confronted for his "patronising" immigration comments

David Starkey confronted for his "patronising" immigration comments

4 days ago

LBC Latest

The global distribution group that's shrugging off the impact of coronavirus
Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault

"I'm speechless": Harvey Weinstein accuser's hugely emotional reaction to trial verdict
Shelagh distraught at revelations of mother

Anguish of Down Syndrome child's mother: "It was like somebody had died."
"Tyson Fury has given us travellers a good name so should be celebrated" caller insists

"Tyson Fury has given us travellers a good name so should be celebrated," caller insists