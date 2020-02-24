Nick Ferrari challenges food committee chief over chlorinated chicken fears

Following concerns over using a bleach solution to kill salmonella on chickens, select committee chief insisted it doesn't pose a threat to human safety.

Lord Krebs, who chairs the Food, Poverty, Health and the Environment select committee, told Nick Ferrari chlorinated chicken is a matter of animal welfare rather than food safety.

"It really is about animal welfare and in this country we are proud of our welfare standards and I think we should remain so and we should be careful about changing those standards," Krebs said.

This came after Environment Secretary George Eustice refused to to rule out importing chlorinated chicken from the US in a post-Brexit trade deal.

Chlorine-washed chicken is illegal under EU law, as it claims it allows US farmers to be careless with the welfare of chickens.