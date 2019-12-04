How Jeremy Corbyn SHOULD have apologised for anti-Semitism, by Jewish News editor

Jeremy Corbyn finally apologised yesterday for Labour's problem with anti-Semitism, but many people described it as "too little, too late". The editor of the Jewish News told LBC what he should have said.

Having refused to say sorry during his testy interview with Andrew Neil, Mr Corbyn did finally do so while on This Morning yesterday.

He told Philip Schofield: "Our party and me do not accept anti-Semitism in any form... obviously I'm very sorry for everything that has happened.

"But I want to make this very clear: I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it, other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism.

"Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives and by us because of it. We just do not accept it in any form whatsoever."

Jeremy Corbyn was told what he should have said. Picture: PA

However, Richard Ferrer, the editor of the Jewish News, said the damage has already been done.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "He said 'I'm dealing with it. I have dealt with it'. The problem is he is it.

"Anti-Semites join the Labour Party because Jeremy Corbyn is the leader and the things he says and does.

"I don't wish to be the Labour Party's speechwriter, but a genuine heartfelt apology would be something along the lines of 'I can see how hanging out with anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers for 30 years might have caused some confusion in the past. I'm sorry I called them honoured citizens and invited them to parliament for tea. I apologise for that. I apologise for my culpability.'

"That is an apology."