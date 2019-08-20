Listeners Labelled This Inspirational Dementia Sufferer "The Best Caller Ever"

20 August 2019, 10:58

When Sheila called Nick Ferrari to say she suffers from dementia, no one expected one of the most uplifting calls of the year.

Sheila insisted she still lives life to the full, despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's nine years ago.

After she explained how the simple task of buying something over the phone had taken her an hour and a half, Nick said: "Oh, you poor soul."

But Sheila insisted: "No, I'm not a poor soul. That's what I'm calling about.

"This picture of the bleakness of dementia - okay some days are like that and it's dreadful. But I live a really rich life with my dementia."

Nick loved talking to Sheila
Nick loved talking to Sheila. Picture: LBC

She spoke very warmly of her chats with other dementia sufferers, in which they laugh uproariously with each other and about how she still goes out on her own.

"I travel to London on my own. I'm an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society. I've got on the wrong train more times than I can tell you. But I cope.

"Being willing to take risks is part of living a fuller life. I don't think my life could be richer than it is. I'm not thinking about the future, I'm living life here in the moment."

Listeners were inspired by Sheila's call - with one even saying she is one of the best calls ever.

Watch Sheila's full, inspirational call at the top of the page.

