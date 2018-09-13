Nick Ferrari's Fiery Interview With Foul-Mouthed Jacob Rees-Mogg Protester

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari questioned the man who has been criticised for haranguing the children of Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Ian Bone, an activist with campaign group Class War, shouted at the Tory backbencher's children, "Your daddy is a horrible person" during an angry exchange outside his house.

But speaking to LBC, Mr Bone insisted Mr Rees-Mogg was responsible to bringing his children outside and said he would be repeating the demonstration on Boris Johnson.

And when Nick asked him why, as a 71-year-old man, he was happy to bully an 8-year-old boy, Mr Bone turned the air blue.

"That's just total ********," he responded.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Ian Bone. Picture: LBC / Class War

That was the second time Nick had to warn him about his language. Watch the full, fiery interview at the top of the page.