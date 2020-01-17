Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

17 January 2020, 08:57 | Updated: 17 January 2020, 09:59

This Liberal Democrat peer denied he had ever compared Brexit with 1930s Germany, so Nick Ferrari played him the clip of him saying exactly that.

Lord Greaves caused anger by saying that Brexit could cause events "which could be reminiscent of things happening in Germany in the early 1930s".

Appearing on Nick Ferrari At Breakfast, Lord Greaves claimed at first he didn't say that, but after Nick played him his speech in the House of Lords, he admitted: "I was referring to pre-Nazi Germany in the circumstances before the Nazis took over."

Nick again asked what he was so scared of and he insisted: "What happened after the referendum was that there was an increase in incidents. Some were violent incidents, others were rudeness and anti-social behaviour towards European citizens living in this country."

So Nick asked him: "So you're likening inexcusable rudeness to Europeans living in this country to Nazi Germany? Rudeness is like Nazi Germany is it?"

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry
Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry. Picture: LBC

Nick then pressed the Lib Dem peer on all elements of Brexit and what he's so scared of.

Watch the fascinating exchange at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Mark Francois: "I'm confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

Mark Francois: "I'm pretty confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit"

14 hours ago

Iain Dale's caller didn't hold back on his criticism for Bongs For Brexit

This country is bonkers: Angry caller rages at ex-Minister over Brexit bongs

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Nick heard this heartbreaking tale about Sepsis

Nick Ferrari promises to help get answers for Dad over daughter's death from sepsis

Airline sorry for forcing passenger to take pregnancy test before flight to Saipan

Lucy Gillett: FA 'supports' probe into alleged sexist abuse of Crystal Palace goalkeeper
This call on knife crime was so powerful

Caller's emotional plea for help over the UK's knife crime crisis