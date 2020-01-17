Nick Ferrari's must-watch interview with Lib Dem peer who compared Brexit to 1930s Germany

This Liberal Democrat peer denied he had ever compared Brexit with 1930s Germany, so Nick Ferrari played him the clip of him saying exactly that.

Lord Greaves caused anger by saying that Brexit could cause events "which could be reminiscent of things happening in Germany in the early 1930s".

Appearing on Nick Ferrari At Breakfast, Lord Greaves claimed at first he didn't say that, but after Nick played him his speech in the House of Lords, he admitted: "I was referring to pre-Nazi Germany in the circumstances before the Nazis took over."

Nick again asked what he was so scared of and he insisted: "What happened after the referendum was that there was an increase in incidents. Some were violent incidents, others were rudeness and anti-social behaviour towards European citizens living in this country."

So Nick asked him: "So you're likening inexcusable rudeness to Europeans living in this country to Nazi Germany? Rudeness is like Nazi Germany is it?"

Nick Ferrari's interview with Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves got very angry. Picture: LBC

Nick then pressed the Lib Dem peer on all elements of Brexit and what he's so scared of.

Watch the fascinating exchange at the top of the page.