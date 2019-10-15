Jacob Rees-Mogg "Absolutely Certain" Of Brexit On 31st October, Tells LBC

The Leader of the House of Commons told Nick Ferrari that he is sure Brexit will happen at the end of the month and he thinks the voters are now there to get a deal through.

Nick Ferrari asked: "Will Britain Brexit on October 31st?"

Rees-Mogg replied: "Yes. I'm absolutely certain."

Ferrari then asked: "How so?"

Rees-Mogg replied: "The government is working extraordinarily hard. If a deal is agreed with the European Union, it will get through, in my view, the House of Commons because everyone is desperate to finish this.

"Even LBC's listeners and callers have probably had enough of talking about Brexit and they want to talk about all the other things that we may do when we discuss the Queen's Speech that are important to how their lives run.

"We've been doing this for three and a half years. It can't go on forever. We are near a conclusion.

Parliament, once it has agreed on something, can legislate very quickly. So, if the meaningful vote goes through, then the legislation will merely be the ratification in domestic law of the treaty and that I think is a relatively easy bill to pass if there is a deal."

Nick Ferrari then said: "But isn't that 'if' the size of Texas? If parliament agrees something, it can act fairly quickly. That's the big one, isn't it?"

Jacob Rees-Mogg "Absolutely Certain" Of Brexit On 31st October, Tells LBC. Picture: PA

Rees-Mogg said: "Yes but I think the votes are now there for a deal.

"There is just a mood in the country and politicians have to be, to some extent, sensitive to the national mood that we want to get on with it. That we want to get it completed.

"You know, a lot of doubters around the Prime Minister saying he didn't really want to get a deal and so and so forth.

"He has worked harder than anybody to get a deal and has made enormous strides to do things that were said to be impossible.

"The EU said it would never reopen the withdrawal agreement it had come to with Mrs May. It has reopened the withdrawal agreement.

So, big changes are happening and I think that's very impressive and I think it bodes very well for getting a deal through."