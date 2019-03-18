Jacob Rees-Mogg Suggests Crawford Falconer Could Take Over EU Negotiations

18 March 2019, 12:47 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 12:57

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that the second phase of Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU could be lead by the government's expert on trade negotiation.

The Conservative backbencher said that it would be good for the Prime Minister to announce a new team to handle the second phase of negotiations with the European Union as they move onto a trade agreement.

But when Nick Ferrari asked who he would choose to lead those negotiations, Mr Rees-Mogg suggested the Chief Trade Negotiation Advisor for the Department for International Trade Crawford Falconer.

"Crawford Falconer is much respected as a trade negotiator and this would basically be a trade negotiation as a civil servant, and perhaps to do as we joined to have a minister resident in Brussels rather than hopping back and forth," he said.

Crawford Falconer took the position as the Chief Trade Negotiation Advisor for the Department for International Trade in August 2017
Crawford Falconer took the position as the Chief Trade Negotiation Advisor for the Department for International Trade in August 2017. Picture: Getty

Mr Falconer took the position in the Department for International Trade in August 2017, after working as the Deputy Secretary in the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the New Zealand Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO in Geneva.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Iain Dale’s Warning To People Calling MPs "Traitors" After No-Deal Brexit Vote

4 days ago

Dominic Grieve says a no-deal Brexit would be "unlawful"

A No-Deal Brexit Would Be "Unlawful", Dominic Grieve Says

5 days ago

Anna Soubry said Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t really want a People’s Vote

Anna Soubry Says Corbyn Doesn’t Really Want A People’s Vote Because "Remain Would Win"

5 days ago