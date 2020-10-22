Jeremy Hunt: Government could 'look again' at bill to feed 1 million children

22 October 2020, 12:35 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 12:41

By Sam Sholli

Jeremy Hunt has suggested the Government could "look again" at a bill which would feed over 1 million hungry children in England over the school holidays, after voting against it.

The Labour motion, which was backed by England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, aimed to give food vouchers to 1.4 million of the most disadvantaged children in the country and was yesterday defeated by 322 votes to 261 in the Commons.

In response to the vote, the Manchester United star urged politicians to "unite" to protect the most vulnerable children and vowed to continue campaigning.

The England forward had previously forced the government into a u-turn over the provision of school meals over the summer holidays and earned an MBE for his work in raising money for children who don't have enough food.

Mr Hunt, who is not himself a member of the Government, told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "Well, I think we all admire Marcus Rashford for what he has done...The Government did listen to what he was arguing for in the summer.

"And we are giving more support, I think, than any other Western Government during the pandemic overall. I don't think anyone would say Rishi Sunak hasn't been generous.

"I think the point on this one is if we find that we're in lockdown over the Christmas holidays again then I'm sure the Government will look at this issue again.

"But, right now, we are doing a lot of other things and I think in the round the Government is being pretty generous."

