Jonathan Van-Tam: Sports players should not hug when celebrating

13 January 2021, 12:56

By Sam Sholli

Footballers and rugby players should not hug each other when they celebrate a win during the pandemic, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has told LBC.

Professor Van-Tam made the comment during LBC's exclusive interview as Covid cases have risen by 45,533, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,164,051.

Speaking of rugby and football players who embrace each other when celebrating, LBC's Nick Ferrari asked Prof Van-Tam: "Is it not time to advise these blokes and women who play 'sorry, no kissing'?"

Prof Van-Tam said: "We cannot relax until we have a very substantially vaccinated population.

"And until then, we are in a dangerous place. And when you look at the NHS, we are in a dangerous place now.

"Every close human contact that is avoidable should be avoided because one in three of us will get the infection and have no symptoms at all.

"So I'm afraid on the football point [and] on the sporting point, I do agree with you."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jonathan Van-Tam spoke to LBC on Wednesday morning

Prof Van Tam spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ask JVT only on LBC

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

A resident of a care home in Scotland receives the vaccine

The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner was speaking to LBC

Sadiq Khan has confirmed 10,000 Londoners have now died from Covid-19

File photo: A couple shop together in a Sainsburys supermarket

Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia has died aged 70

Boris Johnson was reprimanded by Speaker Lindsey Hoyle

Scotland will be toughening its Covid-19 rules, Nicola Sturgeon has announced

Boris Johnson

Asda is the first supermarket to offer coronavirus jabs

Prime Minister's Questions

Ex-officer tells James O'Brien 'stay local' Covid rule is 'unenforceable'

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Covid rule on staying local "is clear enough"

