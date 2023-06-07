Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says

By Abbie Reynolds

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that junior doctors are 'refusing' to move from their 35% pay request which is hindering negotiations.

Nick Ferrari asked Heath Secretary Steve Barclay about the government's plans to prevent the junior doctors' strikes threatened to happen this month.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay said: "We have around three weeks of talks with they [junior doctors] requested that we bring in an intermediate, a very senior NHS leader Kathy McLean a very respected figure, which the government agreed to.

"But notwithstanding that the junior doctors refused to move at all for their request for the 35 per cent pay rise. And I don't think that is for your listeners, Nick, the sort of pay rise they are receiving. I don't think it is fair and reasonable," the Conservative MP claimed.

Mr Barclay said his government wants to work with the junior doctors because they "massively value the contribution they make" and are "key" to the Tory's "elective recovery and getting our waiting times down".

However, he maintained that a 35 per cent pay rise was too much, saying: "I don't think is fair or reasonable and that has been the sticking point so far."

