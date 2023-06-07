Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says

7 June 2023, 08:33 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 08:41

Health Secretary Steve Barclay speaks to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC
Health Secretary Steve Barclay speaks to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC. Picture: alamy/lbc

By Abbie Reynolds

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that junior doctors are 'refusing' to move from their 35% pay request which is hindering negotiations.

Nick Ferrari asked Heath Secretary Steve Barclay about the government's plans to prevent the junior doctors' strikes threatened to happen this month.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay said: "We have around three weeks of talks with they [junior doctors] requested that we bring in an intermediate, a very senior NHS leader Kathy McLean a very respected figure, which the government agreed to.

"But notwithstanding that the junior doctors refused to move at all for their request for the 35 per cent pay rise. And I don't think that is for your listeners, Nick, the sort of pay rise they are receiving. I don't think it is fair and reasonable," the Conservative MP claimed.

READ MORE: NHS waiting list hits record high breaching 7million for the first time ever

Mr Barclay said his government wants to work with the junior doctors because they "massively value the contribution they make" and are "key" to the Tory's "elective recovery and getting our waiting times down".

However, he maintained that a 35 per cent pay rise was too much, saying: "I don't think is fair or reasonable and that has been the sticking point so far."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

READ MORE: Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari

'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown on his party
Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims

Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate

Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

Woody Johnson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trump 'wants to reduce killing and bloodshed on both sides' in Ukraine, former US diplomat says

The former US Ambassador to the UK was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Support for Harry and Meghan has wained in US with Americans finding Royal rift 'bizarre', ex-diplomat claims

Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists

Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection

A furious Nick Ferrari rebuked the protester

'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt

'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans

David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

David Cameron has described new dementia drugs a breakthrough.

‘We haven’t made enough effort to tackle this world of darkness’: David Cameron on accelerating Alzheimer's treatment

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

19 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

20 days ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

21 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry's phone hacking testimony will continue into a second day

Prince Harry to resume testimony in phone hacking case - follow the latest LIVE

The BBC, British Airways, Boots, Aer Lingus, Nova Scotia Government and the University of Rochester were targeted

Cyber crime gang Clop issues ultimatum to 100,000 victims of hacking - threatening to release their personal details
St Kentigern's Academy

Boy, 14, dies after 'isolated incident' at Lewis Capaldi's former school in West Lothian

Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez lost his life on Tuesday night

Tributes pour in for professional motorbike racer Torras Martinez, 46, killed in horror crash during Isle of Man TT
The Duke accused the tabloids of trying to characterise him as a 'thicko' and 'playboy'.

Harry says tabloids cast ‘me as thicko and playboy’ as he sets to return to witness box for second day in hacking trial
The figure likened to JK Rowling wore a badge saying 'terf', which is short for ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’

'Stay in your lane!': Oxfam faces backlash over 'JK Rowling hate figure' in LGBT cartoon

Joe Biden is reportedly working to declassify some intelligence on the matter.

Sunak says bombing of dam could be 'new low' for Russia as US intelligence ‘leans towards’ Kremlin being behind attack
The prime minister said CBI have 'their issues they need to work through'.

'They have their issues': Rishi Sunak refuses to say whether government will reconnect with CBI after confidence vote
The think tank raised questions around Harry's visa after the publication of his memoir.

US government given one week by judge to decide whether to release Prince Harry’s visa application
Cross Question with Ali Miraj

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 06/06 | Watch Again