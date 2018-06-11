Kensington Council Leader Elizabeth Campbell Live On LBC: Watch In Full

This week marks a year since the Grenfell tragedy which killed 72 people. This morning, Kensington Council leader Elizabeth Campbell is live on LBC, answering your questions.

Ms Campbell was serving on the council cabinet in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea when the Grenfell Tower caught fire last June.

Their response to the tragedy was blasted as "awful" by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the town hall was stormed by angry protesters in the aftermath of the blaze.

With some families still waiting to be permanently re-housed, this is your chance to ask the leader of the council anything you want.

Watch it in full at the top of this page.