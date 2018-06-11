Kensington Council Leader Elizabeth Campbell Live On LBC: Watch In Full

11 June 2018, 07:32

This week marks a year since the Grenfell tragedy which killed 72 people. This morning, Kensington Council leader Elizabeth Campbell is live on LBC, answering your questions.

Ms Campbell was serving on the council cabinet in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea when the Grenfell Tower caught fire last June.

Their response to the tragedy was blasted as "awful" by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the town hall was stormed by angry protesters in the aftermath of the blaze.

With some families still waiting to be permanently re-housed, this is your chance to ask the leader of the council anything you want.

Watch it in full at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale laid into Olly Robbins on Thursday

Olly Robbins Has Been An Absolute Disaster For Brexit: Iain Dale

3 days ago

Black cab, Ian Collins, Sadiq Khan

Black Cabbie's Bruising Message To Sadiq Khan Over Violent Crime

3 days ago

Iain Dale Theresa May

Theresa May’s Inability To Win Exchanges On Brexit Is Telling: Iain Dale

4 days ago