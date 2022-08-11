Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

11 August 2022, 16:58

By Tim Dodd

This caller amazes Nick Ferrari with tax proposals that could be enacted "tomorrow" to help Brits with the cost of living.

It comes as crisis talks with energy firms held at Downing Street today ended with no details of any plans to help struggling people, following warnings annual bills could hit £5,000 next year.

After the talks, Boris Johnson doubled down on his stance that it is a matter for his successor to address the issue.The UK’s biggest energy firms said they would “work closely” with the Government to offer more support for struggling households as bills soar.

Caller John outlined his plans to Nick Ferrari: "The first thing I would do is that there are 1.2 million people who earn over £100,000 a year, and I would reduce their personal tax allowance to zero for the next two years and that would raise £6 billion.

"2,500 times 1.2 million, that's £3bn, for the next two years.

"The next thing I would do is any companies earning over £100,000 I would raise the corporate tax rate from 19 to 21% and that would raise another £6bn. Again, one off, for one year."

Read more: 'Exceptional' risk of wildfires as Britain faces heatwave that could be worse than 40C weather in July

"And the third thing I would do, is I would get hold of the utility companies and I would raise another £6bn through windfall taxes which I would distribute to everybody, including the wealthy, and that would mean an extra £2000 per household," John continued.

John said the money raised would also mean the government could allow people earning under £25,000 a year to pay no income tax for two years.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

LBC's Reporter Charlotte Lynch took a dip off the Cornish Coast

Nick Ferrari's 'swimming in shark infested waters' reporter challenge

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM

The Defence Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ben Wallace accuses Rishi Suank of trying to block extra cash for defence spending

Ben Wallace is backing Liz Truss

'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up her constituency seat for Boris

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up seat for Boris

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Exclusive
'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

Exclusive
Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'

Mordant 'spent months' preparing for Tory leadership campaign

Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Public don't want 'Westminster naval-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Public don't want 'Westminster navel-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'

Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

7 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

8 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

9 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Satellite pictures show the scale of Britain's heatwave

Staggering satellite images show scale of Britain's heatwave as drought set to be announced
34 people were hurt in the crash

34 injured as two rollercoaster trains crash at Legoland in Germany

The model was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder

OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's murder

Listeners can hear the classified results every Saturday during the season

LBC News takes on Classified Football Results as new season starts

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Boris Johnson told energy films any "significant fiscal decisions" would be for the next prime minister

Boris Johnson refuses to help with soaring bills after crisis talks with energy firms

Branden Wallake was criticised for his LinkedIn post

CEO savaged after teary LinkedIn photo he posted when he laid off staff says sorry

The 'lowest ever landing' Astonishing footage show's plane landing at Greek island airport.

Heart-stopping moment plane brushes over beachgoers heads in 'lowest ever landing' at island airport
James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport.

'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis, 38, appears in UK court charged with terrorism offences