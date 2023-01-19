Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

19 January 2023, 10:14

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

The Shadow Secretary for Levelling Up said regions of the UK are being “pitted against one another” and money is being given to them with one hand but taken away by another.

Labour's Lisa Nandy branded the government's funds to most economies around the country as a “Hunger Games-style conquest”, saying not enough money has been given back.

Ms Nandy told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: “Of course we’ll welcome any money back into the north of England, the Midlands and parts of the country that have been starved of investment for a long time. It’s our money and if we can get some of it back we’d be grateful.

READ MORE: Gove denies £19m levelling up cash for Richmond in Yorkshire is headed there 'because the MP is Rishi Sunak'

“But it is extraordinarily arrogant to think that we’re going to be running around celebrating when four out of five parts of the country have got absolutely nothing out of this process.”

She was referring to the government giving more than 100 projects around the county a tranche of £2.1 billion from the second round of its “flagship Levelling Up Fund”, designed to “create jobs and boost the economy”.

The Shadow Secretary said that “even the winners are losing”, using the example of her constituency, Wigan, which has been given £20m.

“That's about a fifth of what’s been taken from us since Boris Johnson stood in the election campaign in 2019 and promised to level up the country. It's like giving us a fiver and nicking 20 quid out of our back pocket”, she said.

The Labour MP added that her council has seen “huge deep cuts” since then, and throughout the time the Conservatives have been in power since 2010.

READ MORE: Red wall loses out in 'Hunger games-style contest' as southeast favoured for levelling up fund cash

“Although they’re giving us money with one hand, they’re taking far more away with another”, she said, calling it “a Hunger Games-style conquest where we’re pitted against one another” with “one-off little pots of money”.

She felt the government is not “thinking seriously about the huge potential of local economies” such as the hydrogen and film industries, saying these are the “cutting edge of the jobs for the future”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea

The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing"

'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Exclusive
Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance

NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together
nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
What is the ‘boiler flow’?: How to save money on heating this winter

Grant Shapps tells LBC how turning down the 'boiler flow' could save you hundreds of pounds this Winter

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question 18/01 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question 17/01 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rufus McLean

Scottish rugby star's campaign of domestic abuse laid bare, after he left girlfriend with split lip and black eye
Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates UK: When are they striking and will schools close?

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Bus strike dates for 2023 revealed

Tory MP Simon Clarke defended his remarks today despite a rebuke from Michael Gove for suggesting nurses forced to use foodbanks needed to "budget better".

Row erupts over whether nurses can get by on £35k after ‘heartless’ comments by ex-minister
Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strikes 2023: When is the next strike date?

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Alex Scott was threatened with kidnap in Russia

'Girls like you, I kill': Alex Scott reveals chilling kidnap threat from Moscow taxi driver
The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return

'Darling Constance, please turn yourself and your wee one in to the police': Plea from father of missing aristocrat
King Charles said the profits should go to 'the public good'

King Charles to divert profits from £1bn offshore wind farm deal for the ‘public good’

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike