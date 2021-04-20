Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'

20 April 2021, 09:04

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller is 'spitting feathers' over plans to use police traffic cameras for litter enforcement branding it an attack on motorists.

Amid calls for police traffic cameras to be repurposed to help catch people dropping litter, Nick Ferrari asked callers for their views.

Phil from Oxford called in to tell Nick he was "spitting feathers" over the plans to use police traffic cameras for litter enforcement.

Branding the move "another swipe at the motorist," the caller said councils were not dealing with issues such a flytipping already.

Asking when it comes to taxis, Phil wanted to know who would get the fine if a passenger threw litter from their car.

The call for ‘litter-cams’ by Theresa Villiers comes as new technology makes it possible to snap louts hurling rubbish from vehicle windows, the Daily Mail reported.

Miss Villiers said: "We need to get tougher on enforcing our litter laws. Litter disfigures the places where we live. It damages wildlife and costs council taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds every year."

She added: "Not long ago, the Government changed the law so that if prosecutors show that litter was thrown from a vehicle, they can fine the owner and do not have to prove the identity of the person in the car at the time.

"This important legal change should open the way for widespread use of litter-cams. Deploying the national automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) network on this task could make a big impact on cracking down on litter offences."

But on the other side of the coin, Richard called from Marlborough to tell LBC he "absolutely supported the idea."

He said he had no concerns over the use of cameras, because "if you've done nothing wrong you have nothing to worry about."

This led to Nick questioning him about his privacy and if he would be happy to have cameras installed in his house.

But, Richard was steadfast he said he doesn't care "what levels we go to" to stop littering.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary

'Mr Williamson, be honest, have you ever been thrown out of a pub?'
The Education Secretary hit out at the football plans

Gavin Williamson brands European Super League plans 'quite simply wrong'
Harry Redknapp was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

European Super League is about 'money not fans' Harry Redknapp tells LBC
The Housing Minister told LBC the Government were concerned over the football plans

European Super League: Government 'really concerned' over big six breakaway
The former Arsenal player told LBC players would not be happy

European Super League: 'Players won't stand for it', ex-Arsenal player tells LBC
Prince Harry 'doesn't need a uniform' to know he's served, friend Dean Stott tells LBC

Prince Harry 'doesn't need a uniform' to know he's served, friend Dean Stott tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

5 days ago

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

6 days ago

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Experts are calling for more research into whether Vitamin D can help fight Covid-19

Vitamin D: Women taking supplements 'less likely to test positive for Covid-19'
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

James Charles: YouTube indefinitely demonetises influencer's channel
The UK is set to cut its carbon emissions targets even further

Climate change: UK to speed up emissions reduction target ahead of major summit
The number of UK workers on payrolls dropped by 56,000 last month and has fallen by 813,000 since March 2020

Employment falls by 813,000 since Covid-19 outbreak began

Ghislaine Maxwell is "no monster", her defence lawyers have insisted, as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial

Ghislaine Maxwell is 'no monster', lawyers tell bail hearing

Boris Johnson is to hold a round table to discuss the emergence of the new Super League

Boris Johnson to hold round table over Super League fury

Some police forces failed to follow Covid-19 self-isolation rules

Some police forces failed to follow coronavirus self-isolation rules, report finds
Morrissey performing in 2014

Morrissey's manager attacks 'hateful' Simpsons after singer mocked
Wales will further ease coronavirus restrictions from Saturday with further relaxations next week

Outdoor hospitality to reopen in Wales next week

Nearly two in five people in the UK is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 10 million people in UK now fully vaccinated against Covid-19