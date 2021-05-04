Liz Truss: Leaving EU made signing £1bn India trade deal easier

By EJ Ward

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has told LBC leaving the European Union has made it easier to sign trade deals.

The conversation comes after Boris Johnson announced a £1 billion trade deal with India, in a move set to create more than 6,000 jobs, as the UK looks to foster closer ties with the nation.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the Liz Truss said it would not have been possible for the UK to sign this trade deal if the country were still a member of the European Union.

She said that Brexit had made it possible for the UK to be "more flexible and nimble," which would not have been possible while a member of the EU bloc.

The Prime Minister is set to attend a virtual meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Downing Street said the package contains more than £533m of new investment from India into the UK, expected to create more than 6,000 jobs in sectors such as health and technology.



This includes some £240 million investment by the Serum Institute of India, supporting clinical trials, research and possibly the manufacturing of vaccines.



Meanwhile, Downing Street said British businesses have secured export deals with India worth more than £446 million, which is expected to create more than 400 British jobs.

