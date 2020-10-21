Long Covid: 'Rishi Sunak hasn't given me a penny and so I'm selling my house'

21 October 2020, 13:04

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a long-term sufferer from Covid-19 told LBC she is going to sell her house due to not receiving enough support from the Government.

Nic from Cheltenham, who has been living alone for the past nine months, told LBC's Nick Ferrari it had been 300 days since her first Covid symptom appeared and that she was officially diagnosed with the virus in June.

The exchange took place as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people to follow guidelines to protects themselves and others from the potentially debilitating long-term impact of COVID-19.

Nic told LBC: "I've got sick notes going back to the January 2nd and I'm not eligible for any benefit at all. I can hardly walk [and] I can't pick up a coffee cup without smashing [it]. I can't do a bra strap up, I can't brush my teeth, and yet I'm not eligible for anything."

"I used to work in the City in investment banking and finance for 30 years. I ran three companies of my own. I've never been able to have children but I've given money to charity and supported my own father and my brother and paid every tax and done every self-assessment.

Hands. Face. Space – case study stories of long-term impact of COVID-19 (SUBTITLED)

Hands. Face. Space – case study stories of long-term impact of COVID-19 (SUBTITLED)

00:02:30

"And Rishi [Sunak] has given me not a penny, and I'm selling my house because of it."

Nic also told LBC's Nick Ferrari that she was "99% sure" where she became infected with the virus.

"I was at London Gatwick Airport on December 22nd when seven plane flights came in from Wuhan that day, and I stayed in the hotel airport that night with people who came off those flights," she explained.

Speaking of the impact the virus has had on her in the long-term, Nic also said: "It has taken away my life. It has ripped me of everything. I used to be a really self-confident, independent, successful person.

"And the one thing that I hate most is my dependency on everybody for everything, for food, for mobility, for getting prescriptions."

Nic also said: "People talk about losing their smell of their taste, both of which I've lost. But I've sat there on birthday in February with my ears bleeding and my gums bleeding and my blood pressure higher than the people in the old people's home down the road from me..."

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick held up a copy of the paper as he questioned the Minister

Nick Ferrari presses Government Minister over police telling publicans to ask for photo ID
The publican revealed council officials had been going to some lengths to check the rules were being obeyed

'It's not very hospitable' - Council officials'It's not very hospitable' - Council officials enforcement of Covid rules puts off punters
Nick Ferrari reacted to the caller's suggestion

'You can't run a city by getting the mayor to ask Manchester United for a few quid!'
Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues

Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues
Smart motorways have led to safety concerns but highways bosses insist they are an effective way of boosting capacity

'Smart motorways kill' widow of man killed on on road with no hard-shoulder tells LBC
Adrian was diagnosed with stage 4 Bowel cancer in July 2018 age 44

'It's terminal again' - Cancer patient says after lifesaving operation was cancelled due to Covid

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

4 days ago

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

5 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scotland's covid restrictions have been extended

Coronavirus restrictions extended for another week in Scotland
Boris Johnson

Johnson challenged at PMQs over Tier 3 escape route and resists calls for circuit break
Gyms in the Liverpool region can reopen under Tier 3

Gyms allowed to reopen in Liverpool region

Robert Jenrick accused Sadiq Khan of 'bankrupting' London

Mayor accused of 'bankrupting' capital as Londoners face TfL hikes
Sheffield will be under Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday

South Yorkshire to enter Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday

Police on patrol in Soho in London

'No requirement' to show photo ID in pubs and restaurants despite Met police letter
Boris Johnson is facing PMQs after more regions were put into Tier 3

Coronavirus LIVE: PM says £60m will be distributed to boroughs of Greater Manchester
Jonathan Van-Tam spoke alongside the Prime Minister at a Downing Street press conference

Jonathan Van-Tam: National circuit breaker is not needed

James took a look at what the conversation may have gone like

James O'Brien takes a look at Boris Johnson's ministerial "team sheet"
The House of Lords has slapped down parts of the controversial UK Internal Market Bill

Government suffers major defeat in House of Lords over Brexit bill