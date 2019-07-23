Lord Bramall's Son Tells LBC Of His Anger At Met Police Over Bogus Paedophile Ring Claims

23 July 2019, 10:33 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 10:35

The son of Lord Bramall, who was among those falsely accused of being part of a VIP paedophile ring, tells LBC the allegations have impacted on their whole family.

Nicholas Bramall told Nick a "line had been drawn" after Carl Beech was found guilty of making false allegations of murder and child sexual abuse against a number of public figures.

The son of D-Day veteran Lord Bramall, who rose to become head of the Armed Forces, said the allegations had impacted the whole family - including his mother, Lady Bramall, who died before knowing he was innocent.

"We're all very relieved," he said.

"It was just a very sad time and I feel so sorry for dad, because he's not someone who ever runs from the sound of a gun but I think this experience has - over the period of four years - really began to get to him.

"This should have been his time where he can relax and reflect on his career and he's been denied that."

Lord Bramall
Lord Bramall. Picture: PA

Mr Bramall also told Nick of his "anger" at the Metropolitan Police who raided his home after the allegations were made.

"My feeling is that if these accusations against all these top people, something should have flagged up somewhere," he said.

He added that had checks been made, that "if they bothered to investigate him at the start" they would have found him to be a fantasist "right from the beginning".

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dominic Grieve

Dominic Grieve Backtracks On Resigning Tory Whip If Boris Johnson Wins Leadership Race

3 days ago

Andrew Bridgen

Brexiteer Warns Tory Rebels: Vote Against Party In Confidence Vote And Face Deselection

3 days ago

Iain Dale and Darren Grimes in the LBC studio

Darren Grimes "Sobbed" After Winning Appeal Against Electoral Commission

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel
Stanley Johnson speaks to LBC

Stanley Johnson: Boris Needs To "Firmly" Get The Message Across To Europe

Politics

Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom Wasn't Happy When James O'Brien Asked For Details On Plan To Renegotiate Brexit Deal
Lord Heseltine told LBC his reaction to Boris Johnson's election as Prime Minister

Tory Peer Warns Of "Uncertainty" After Boris Johnson Wins Conservative Leadership Race