Lord Bramall's Son Tells LBC Of His Anger At Met Police Over Bogus Paedophile Ring Claims

The son of Lord Bramall, who was among those falsely accused of being part of a VIP paedophile ring, tells LBC the allegations have impacted on their whole family.

Nicholas Bramall told Nick a "line had been drawn" after Carl Beech was found guilty of making false allegations of murder and child sexual abuse against a number of public figures.

The son of D-Day veteran Lord Bramall, who rose to become head of the Armed Forces, said the allegations had impacted the whole family - including his mother, Lady Bramall, who died before knowing he was innocent.

"We're all very relieved," he said.

"It was just a very sad time and I feel so sorry for dad, because he's not someone who ever runs from the sound of a gun but I think this experience has - over the period of four years - really began to get to him.

"This should have been his time where he can relax and reflect on his career and he's been denied that."

Lord Bramall. Picture: PA

Mr Bramall also told Nick of his "anger" at the Metropolitan Police who raided his home after the allegations were made.

"My feeling is that if these accusations against all these top people, something should have flagged up somewhere," he said.

He added that had checks been made, that "if they bothered to investigate him at the start" they would have found him to be a fantasist "right from the beginning".

