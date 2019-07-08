Lord Falconer Hits Out At Labour Over Use Of NDAs

8 July 2019, 10:50

Former Labour Justice Secretary Lord Falconer tells LBC non-disclosure agreements are used by people who "wish to cover up racism" and "suppresses debate" on public interest issues.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Lord Falconer said he was against the use of NDAs and the Labour Party should not "pick and choose" where it stands on their use.

It comes as Labour tries to crack down on whistleblowers speaking to journalists about the party's ongoing issue with anti-Semitism.

Deputy leader Tom Watson described using "expensive media lawyers" as "as futile as it is stupid" and "not the Labour way".

Lord Falconer said NDAs should not be 'wielded' in this way, and said their use in this situation was "completely wrong".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised for the handling of complaints of anti-Semitism within the party. Picture: Getty

The Labour peer said: "It's wrong because it's a way of suppressing debate on issues that should be debated.

"It's why the Labour Party is saying [NDAs] shouldn't be allowed to be used in public interest issues such as whether or not the Labour Party is guilty of anti-Semitism."

Watch above.

