Lord Heseltine reveals why he would vote Liberal Democrat in the general election

Former Conservative Deputy Leader Michael Heseltine says he would vote Liberal Democrat in December's general election because that's what every Tory leader before Boris Johnson said he should.

The Tory peer said all leaders from Winston Churchill through to Theresa May talked up closer union with the European Union and he is simply following their advice.

Urging people to back Jo Swinson's party, he said: "I am still a member of the Conservative party and I am only doing what every Conservative Prime Minister has urged people to do for 50 years.

"I've supported every Conservative Prime Minister since Winston Churchill and every one of them pointed to a European destiny.

"I haven't changed. Elements in my party have changed."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Michael Heseltine. Picture: PA / LBC

It was an explosive intervention from Lord Heseltine, as he insisted:

- The UK will eventually decide to join the Euro

- Jeremy Corbyn has no chance of winning a majority

- How he actually really likes Boris Johnson.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.