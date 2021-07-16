'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'

By EJ Ward

'A 12-year-old girl was visited by riot police in Manchester to check she was quarantining, does that make you proud to be British minister?'

That was Nick Ferrari's question for Solicitor General Lucy Frazer after police officer visited the property of Kathryn Cook on two separate occasions to check if her 12-year-old daughter Charlotte was self-isolating.

According to local newspapers, the mother said her child was "petrified" as officers arrived at the door.

The Solicitor General said it was "obviously an independent case" and that "the police were taking action."

"Do you support that," Nick challenged, but the Conservative MP said she would not comment on individual cases.

According to Manchester Evening News, Kathryn now wants Greater Manchester Police to apologise for actions that she is referring to as 'overkill'.

Officers who turned up to the family home in Middleton on July 11 asked to speak directly to Kathryn.

Watch the whole fiery exchange in the video at the top of the page.