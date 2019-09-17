Luxembourg Protester Calls LBC To Reveal What REALLY Happened In Johnson Press Conference

A woman who protested against Boris Johnson in Luxembourg, stopping him from appearing at a press conference, called LBC to "set the record straight" on what happened.

Newspapers refer to the demonstrators as a "mob", saying they ambushed the Prime Minister. who decided not to speak to the press alongside his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel.

Catherine called in from the tiny European state to reveal what really happened.

She said: "We heard on Friday he was coming to Luxembourg and we decided we would go and welcome him. As you can see, it hasn't been taken very kindly by people who back Brexit and the right-wing press in the UK.

"I rang up in order to set the record straight.

"There was no ambush. A lot of us are in our 40s and 50s, there were some youngsters, but most people were working or at schools so they couldn't attend the demonstration. There were about 50 of us, some say 75.

Nick Ferrari spoke to one of the protesters from Luxembourg. Picture: PA / LBC

"We were noisy. We were booing when he arrived and were calling him a liar - which we can back up on the basis of his record.

"We asked by the press to not make any noise while Mr Johnson spoke because the press wanted to hear what he had to say. We, being reasonable people who can be reasoned with, decided that was perfectly acceptable.

"When he came out, we booed him. And if he took the lectern, we would have piped down. We're not hoodlums causing violent scuffles in the street.

"He never took the stand, which I consider to be an act of cowardice."

