'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL

22 October 2021, 08:26

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari questioned a government minister asking why her colleague responsible for vaccines had been missing from the media since she took the role.

"Where is Maggie Throup?" Nick Ferrari asked Care Minister Gillian Keegan.

Telling the Minister he wanted to "get a little bit personal about a couple of your colleagues," Nick pointed out during the vaccine rollout it was vital the Vaccines Minister was visible.

"It was vital that the government was seen as being on the front foot and doing all the media appearances."

Praising the previous Vaccines Minister, Nick branded him "the Great Nadhim Zahawi."

He told the Care Minister that Mr Zaharwi had "fielded the questions, forcing through like a winger in rugby."

But, then Nick turned to the current incumbent of the office.

"Maggie Throup, where is she?"

Ms Keegan said she had "sat next to her yesterday," in the Commons.

The Care Minister then pledged her Vaccine colleague "will be on the media."

"Maggie's been a minister for three weeks," Ms Keegan said.

Explaining the current Vaccines Minister is a biomedical scientist, Ms Keegan said she had a lot to offer in this role.

"She'll be delighted to meet you soon, I am sure Nick."

But, Nick pointed out in the three weeks she had been in the role there had been zero media appearances, but int he same period of time " the Great Zaharwi did seventeen!"

Explaining it was three weeks since Ms Throup started the role she was focused on learning her new brief and getting the boosters rolled out across the country.

