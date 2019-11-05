Ring Rory: Rory Stewart Grilled By LBC Listeners: Watch In Full

Rory Stewart is live in the LBC studio this morning, being grilled by listeners - and you can watch it live.

The London Mayoral candidate made a real impact during the Conservative leadership election - and then resigned from his cabinet position when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.

Having had the whip withdrawn for refusing to back Boris Johnson's Brexit plans, he is leaving parliament and running to be Mayor of London.

He joins Nick Ferrari in the studio from 9am to answer any question that you want to ask him.

Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask him a question - and watch it live from 9am.