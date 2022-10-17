Exclusive

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

By Sam Sholli

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has told LBC evidence shows there are officers in the force who are treating women appallingly.

His words to LBC have come after the Casey Report into Met Police misconduct has condemned hundreds of officers' behaviour as well as the Met's systems of redress.

Baroness Casey's report has also found that there is a "racial disparity" throughout the misconduct system, with lower ethical standards for white officers than their BAME counterparts.

Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said the problems the report exposes are "appalling" - and that hundreds of officers should be sacked immediately.

Sir Mark also wrote to Baroness Casey: "I am appalled by the extent of the findings you expose.

"You uncover painful experiences from those within our ranks who have suffered discrimination and hate from colleagues, only to have their suffering compounded by a weak response from the [Met]. This cannot continue.

"I am sorry to those we have let down."

READ MORE: Hundreds of serving police officers should be booted out for criminal behaviour, Met boss says

READ MORE: 'I've shed a tear over misconduct report,' admits Met boss Sir Mark Rowley

Sir Mark insisted that the Met will fully accept the report's proposals for a stronger system to deal with misconduct claims.

On LBC this morning, Nick Ferrari asked the Met Commissioner: "You can't look me in the eye and say there's not another Wayne Couzens in the force at the moment, can you Commissioner?"

Sir Mark replied: "I can't look you in the eye and say that we haven't got officers who are treating women appallingly. Absolutely not.

"The evidence put says that we do, and I'm going to sort it."