Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

17 February 2023, 10:48

By Abbie Reynolds

Sir Mark Rowley jabbed at Nick Ferrari after being questioned on the number of senior officers policing London.

"I'm a bit more expert than you in how to organise a police force," came Sir Mark Rowley's stinging remark.

On Friday morning Britain's top cop joined Nick Ferrari, amid massive policing pressures due to damaging revelations about corrupt officers within the Metropolitan police force.

Wondering if the rampant crime in London "comes down to manpower or personnel", Nick questioned the Met Commissioner: "Last month it was announced that every London borough will get a senior officer to lead local policing... but shouldn't there possibly be a chief superintendent for each of the thirty-two London boroughs?"

"In some of those [boroughs] I understand one chief could have responsibility for three boroughs... under one chief superintendent!" Nick said in astonishment.

"There are not enough senior officers going around are there? We need more chief supers or above," Nick pleaded.

"The size gives them more flexibility," Sir Rowley argued, to which Nick said those officers were dealing with areas the size of Bedfordshire (which has its own complete force).

Disagreeing with Nick, the commissioner said: "Nick, if you'll forgive me, I would say I'm a bit more expert than you in how to organise a police force."

"Leave me to organise the behind-the-scenes," Sir Rowley maintained.

