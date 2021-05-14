Met Police chief says force will 'focus' on bars and restaurants from Monday

14 May 2021, 11:43

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said bars and restaurants will be a "big focus" for the force when lockdown restrictions ease on Monday.

The Commissioner was speaking to LBC ahead of England's lockdown easing on Monday as the country starts to come out of lockdown.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari it is "perfectly possible" that some people may "over-indulge" as they are allowed back into pubs with friends from May 17.

Around 45,000 pubs will reopen next week when lockdown restrictions are further eased, serving more than three million pints, it has been estimated.

Dame Cressida said: "Our particular focus, as there's more footfall on the streets, and perhaps more people returning to work, is that we are looking after, being present at, and stopping crimes happening to women and men who are commuting.

"A big focus for us will be the licensed economy, because now people can go indoors, it's perfectly possible after all this long time of being unable to see our friends, that some people will over-indulge.

"London is not actually - when you compare it with other cities - a city that has massive problems with alcohol-related violence.

"But of course that is an issue. We will be out there in the areas where we think there could be trouble."

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

