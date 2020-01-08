Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick grilled by listeners: Watch live from 8am

8 January 2020, 07:26

The UK's most senior police officer Cressida Dick is live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners.

Fatalities in London are still at a very high level, while there was a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the capital over the last month.

Whether it is knife crime, County Lines or anything else, this is your chance to ask her anything you want.

Watch Call The Commissioner live on LBC from 8am.

