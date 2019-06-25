Met Police Commissioner Not Worried Over Trump's Tweets

25 June 2019, 13:19

Britain's most senior police officer told LBC her officers are too focused on their own work to worry about Donald Trump's comments, but that she'd be "sad" if he's damaged London's reputation.

When Nick Ferrari asked the Met Police Commissioner if it impacts on her officer's morale when President Trump tweets negative comments about London and the crime rates, the Commissioner said her staff were "very focused on their own jobs."

Telling LBC she would be "very surprised if it dents their morale," she said the Met was focused on London and their jobs.

However, she said she would be "sad" if it the US President's comments "affect London's international reputation in an unfair way."

Nick Ferrari asked if the Commissioner thought the US President should focus on American cities, Ms Dick said that everybody in the "western world" needs to "look at what's going on in big cities."

"American cities have tremendous, tremendous challenges with the most serious violent crime," she told LBC.

US President Donald Trump had previously commented on Twitter blaming high levels of violent crime in the capital on Mayor, Sadiq Khan.

Mr Trump said: "He is a national disgrace who is destroying the city of London!"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ed Davey is running to be leader of the Lib Dems

Iain Dale Interviews The Lib Dem Leadership Candidates - Ed Davey

1 min ago

Iain Dale tells LBC his question to Boris Johnson about a police call-out to his home should not have been a surprise

Iain Dale: Question About Police Call-Out "Should Not Have Come As A Surprise"

2 days ago

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory MP's Stark Warning On Boris Johnson Saying He Will "Duck And Weave" On Leaving The EU

4 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

12 dead as rare bacterial infection spreads through Essex

Amber Rudd was giving her views on Tory leadership hopeful Boris Johnson

Amber Rudd Wants To Know How Boris Is Going To Deliver Brexit

Brian Lara in hospital in Mumbai with chest pains