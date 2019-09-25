Michael Gove: Boris Johnson Is A Born Winner, He's The Pep Guardiola Of Politics

Michael Gove likened Boris Johnson to all-conquering Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said the Prime Minister was still optimistic, despite seeing the Supreme Court rule that his prorogation of parliament was unlawful.

And things took a turn when Nick Ferrari asked Mr Gove whose losings streak was going to end first, Boris Johnson or Tottenham Hotspur.

Mr Gove responded: "The Prime Minister is a born winner."

Nick then interrupted: "What the hell? You would never have committed those words to print, Mr Gove. A born winner?"

Nick Ferrari speaking to Michael Gove. Picture: LBC

Mr Gove insisted: "A born winner, yes. He was Mayor of London twice, he beat Ken Livingstone twice."

When Nick told him he was essentially talking about the Spurs team of the 60s, Mr Gove carried on: "It's only fair to say that Boris is the Pep Guardiola of British politics."

