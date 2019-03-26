MPs Are Realising May's Brexit Deal Is The Best Way Forward: Health Secretary

Matt Hancock told LBC that MPs are realising that Theresa May's withdrawal agreement is the best option for delivering Brexit.

The Prime Minister's deal has been heavily defeated twice in Parliament and she remains keen on bringing it back to a vote for a third meaningful vote.

Despite MPs voting to take control of the Brexit process and hold a series of indicative votes to try to work out the way forward.

But the Health Secretary insisted that the best way forward is the Prime Minister's deal - and he thinks MPs are coming around to that point of view.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "The Prime Minister will clearly listen to what the Commons says, but she can't pre-commit to support whatever they vote for.

"The Commons might vote for an idea that is completely impractical, it might vote for two ideas which are incompatible, it might vote for nothing at all, as has been the case so far.

"I remain very strongly convinced that the best way through this is to vote for the PM's deal.

"People are moving towards it. They can see that the alternatives are all worse, so I very much hope that enough people move towards it so that we can deliver it and then get on with all the other things we can to do.

"The deal is there on the table to allow us to deliver Brexit and progress."

Matt Hancock spoke to Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

There's a growing suggestion that the Prime Minister should step down and call a General Election, but Mr Hancock insisted: "I don't think changing the Prime Minister solves any problems.

"As for a General Election, that would inevitably lead to more delay and I don't think that is a good idea.

"Not least because there is a proposal on the table that is there, ready to deliver on the result."