'How is adding £180 to people's food bills levelling up minister?'

15 July 2021, 08:24

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged a government minister over a proposed food tax.

"How is it levelling up to put an addition £180 on a family's shopping bill, adding 87p to a packet of Frosties?"

Nick Ferrari challenged Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick after a new report called for additional taxes on sugary and salty foods to help improve people's health in England.

Read more: National Food Strategy calls for salt and sugar tax and veg on prescription

Mr Jenrick said it "isn't the government's policy" and it was an "independent report."

So Nick asked if this meant the report had been "rejected," by ministers.

The minister said they had "only received it this morning..."

But, Nick again challenged Mr Jenrick asking what his view was on having an "old Etonian telling people they should spend 87p more on a box of Frosties."

Mr Jenrick tried to suggest it was down to the Environment Secretary, but again Nick cut him off asking for clarification.

The National Food Strategy - says poor diet causes tens of thousands of deaths a year and is driving climate change

It's being suggested that the money raised should be used to subsidise free school meals and healthier food for families on low incomes

The National Food Strategy warns what we eat, and how it is produced, is doing "terrible damage" to the environment and health, contributing to 64,000 deaths a year in England and driving wildlife loss and climate change.

The report warned disease caused by poor diets cost the economy an estimated £74 billion a year, and puts a huge strain on the NHS, while the food we eat accounts for around a quarter of greenhouse gases and is the leading driver of habitat and wildlife loss.

In the UK, agriculture alone accounts for 10% of emissions, while contributing less than 1% of economic output, and livestock accounts for 85% of the farmland that feeds the UK both here and abroad, some of which domestically must be freed up for climate and nature initiatives such as creating woodlands.

To meet existing Government targets on health, climate and nature, by 2032 fruit and vegetable consumption will need to increase by 30% and fibre by 50%.

At the same time, consumption of food high in saturated fat, salt and sugar will have to go down by 25%, and meat consumption should reduce by 30%.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The former footballer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM's plan to ban football racists form matches branded 'grandstanding, but good start'
Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary

Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

10 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

16 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters set up tents and scaled two structures at the gates, setting off flares

Protesters blockade 'only factory in the UK that produces burgers for McDonald's'
Britney Spears posted a video on Twitter celebrating the court win with cartwheels

Britney Spears cartwheels as she celebrates court victory

The report wants Brits to have less meat, salt and sugar and more veg

National Food Strategy calls for salt and sugar tax and veg on prescription
Respiratory viruses could result in the NHS being under added pressure this winter.

NHS warned to prepare for winter as report claims up to 60,000 could risk dying from flu
Britney Spears spoke to the court for the second time in a month

Britney Spears wants father to be charged with conservatorship abuse
Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse

'Hate will never win': Jadon Sancho speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
Boris Johnson insists levelling up does not need richer regions to lose out

Levelling up will not see richer areas lose out to improve poorer regions, PM insists
The 16-year-old died after being stabbed

Popular teenager who was fatally stabbed in south London named as Demarie Omare Roye
An officer has been given a 20 week suspended sentence

Met Police officer who filmed woman in the shower given suspended sentence
Brits arrive in Ibiza, which will be added to the amber list from Monday

Which countries are on the green list and why was Ibiza moved to amber?