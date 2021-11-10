Javid: NHS staff who refuse vaccines could be moved to 'non-patient facing roles'

10 November 2021, 11:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said compulsory jabs for NHS staff is "the right call"

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the decision to make vaccines compulsory for staff was "about patient safety", telling LBC's Nick Ferrari: "The vast majority of NHS workers are already vaccinated and I want to, of course, thank them for that.

"They've done that not only to protect themselves or their colleagues, most of all I think they've done it to protect their patients.

Read more: Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says

"We know that people in hospital, they're already very vulnerable and the last thing they want is to be exposed to Covid-19 when it could have been prevented, and that can be fatal for them in that condition.

"I think, ultimately, this is the right call - it is the duty of the NHS and the Government to do everything that we can to protect vulnerable people."

Read more: Over 120,000 healthcare workers could quit over mandatory Covid vaccine

Yesterday, the Health Secretary announced that frontline NHS workers and social care staff in England will need to be jabbed to continue in their jobs from April 1 next year, unless they are exempt.

Read more: James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

He told LBC staff who refuse could be moved to non-patient facing roles, adding: "Let's think about the situation where that nurse stayed in that role or remained unvaccinated and was perhaps infected by Covid asymptomatically, not even knowing, going around ward to ward, patient to patient, perhaps it's your grandma, your uncle, your grand-dad, and infecting them. I think you'd have me on the show saying 'why didn't you do anything about it?'."

He said the 70,000 vacancies that may arise as a result of the move was a "cautious estimate".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after the PM was absent from a Commons debate

PM accused of 'running away' from scrutiny after dodging Tory sleaze debate

Sarah Jayne Dunn was dropped from Hollyoaks for joining OnlyFans

Hollyoaks' Sarah Jayne Dunn tells LBC move to OnlyFans was 'best decision I've ever made'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

The Education Secretary conceded that mistakes were made

Zahawi concedes 'mistakes' were made in handling of Owen Paterson sleaze shambles

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns

The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops blast police response to climate protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-officer tells LBC

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-DCI tells LBC
Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours
Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze

20 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

21 hours ago

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Geoffrey Cox: 'It's up to voters to decide if my job outside Parliament is reasonable'
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference amid fury at "Tory sleaze" accusations

Boris Johnson to hold press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims
The UK Supreme Cour blocked the action against the tech giant

Mass £3bn legal action against Google's 'secret iPhone tracking' blocked by Supreme Court
Prince Harry said he predicted the Capitol riots

Prince Harry says he predicted US Capitol riots the day before Trump activists attacked
Sajid Javid addressed concerns over NHS staff shortages

Sajid Javid admits NHS mandatory vaccines will add to worrying staff shortages
COP26 President Alok Sharma pictured on day one of the summit

Draft COP26 pact urges more action after China 'thwarts' talks
The 55-year-old was arrested by officers

Terminally ill man arrested by six officers after ‘mooning’ speed camera
John Swinney addressed MSPs yesterday

Covid passports could be extended in Scotland, says Deputy First Minister
This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
Most eyes were fixed on Nancy Pelosi (R), Speaker of the US Congress and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L).

COP26 analysis: Climate change isn't gender neutral as women bear the brunt of crisis