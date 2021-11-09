James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

9 November 2021, 17:10

By Seán Hickey

This care home owner tells James O'Brien that she has lost one fifth of her staff as carers are required to be vaccinated from Thursday.

Christine in Wanstead called James O'Brien to detail just how dire a situation care homes are facing this Thursday as all unvaccinated staff will be required to resign or be fired.

She told James that she has already had to fire one fifth of her staff in advance of the deadline.

"There's a scurry amongst all the homes to poach staff", the caller added, telling LBC listeners that care home providers are "scrambling" to rectify staff shortages

She went on to reveal that she's "having to import staff" to meet demand, telling James that she is even sponsoring workers from India and Sri Lanka to fill in both post-Brexit and post-Covid shortages.

"Unless [other providers are] very lucky and they can find a pool of staff, which many can't", they will be sponsoring foreign workers too, Christine insisted.

"To do what you do, you have to be a mistress of plate spinning" James sighed, sympathising with the plight of care providers.

When James finally asked the caller whether she was scared about the future, she said she was.

"We just don't know how we're going to replace [carers] at this point in time."

