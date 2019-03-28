Nick Ferrari Asks Harry Redknapp How We Can Solve Brexit

28 March 2019, 13:05

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari asked Harry Redknapp how he thought we could break the Brexit impasse.

The football manager and King Of The Jungle was on LBC to talk about the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

But while they were talking, Nick couldn't resist asking Harry's take on the big issue the country is facing.

Nick asked him: "You're a proven winner Harry. The nation is on a knife edge. Let's turn to you as a winner.

"Is it Common Market 2.0, is it revoke Article 50, is it a Managed no-deal? What is the Brexit deal?"

Harry Redknapp was speaking on LBC
Harry Redknapp was speaking on LBC. Picture: PA

Harry's answer was very entertaining. Watch it at the top of the page.

