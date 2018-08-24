Nick Ferrari Battles Caller During Notting Hill Carnival Row

24 August 2018, 11:49

The LBC presenter clashed with George from Old Kent Road while discussing crime levels at UK festivals.

After discussing the increased number of police officers being deployed at this year's Notting Hill Carnival, George in Old Kent Road called Nick to accuse him of not talking about crime occurring at other festivals.

He said: "I find it ironic - you bring this up every year. Let's talk about other festivals - predominately white festivals, where people die of drugs. Glastonbury [Festival] is the centre of drugs in the UK."

Nick replied: "But how many people stab each other at Glastonbury?... Last year a 15 year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach with a zombie killer knife. He was almost disembowelled. Tell me when that happened at Glastonbury. A lot of these people [at Notting Hill Carnival,] turn up to commit crime."

Nick Ferrari Found George's Opinion Quite Funny
Nick Ferrari Found George's Opinion Quite Funny. Picture: LBC

But undeterred, George continued his rant: "There is a vendetta by people like you... who don't discuss other festivals... No one died [in Notting Hill] last year. Some people have died this year at other festivals."

The LBC presenter started to laugh: "So no one died last year. But someone did die 2 years ago... How can you say that, that's ridiculous!"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dragon's Den Star Backs Chancellor's Call For 'Amazon Tax'

Dragon's Den Star Backs Chancellor's Call For 'Amazon Tax'

13 days ago

Iain Dale In Stitches After Conservative MP Gives EXACT Timings Until Brexit

Iain Dale In Stitches After Conservative MP Gives EXACT Timings Until Brexit

13 days ago

Iain Dale discussing the burka

Muslim Woman Targeted By Online Trolls After Boris’ Burka Remarks

14 days ago