'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

13 February 2023, 09:45

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari is not happy at all with the government splashing more than £3,000 of taxpayers' cash on art photographs when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor. 

Nick made his feelings clear as he responded to Labour claiming over £3,000 has been spent by the Treasury on a set of fine art photographs from the Tate Gallery when now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was Chancellor.

The purchase was made at using taxpayers' money in March 2021, it has been reported.

The Treasury spent £3,393 in buying “13 fine art photographs” which were exhibited in the department’s Horse Guard Road building, it has been reported.

Nick said: "I don't want the paint peeling off the walls and I don't want him sitting and a desk that's about to fall over. Of course I don't.

"And I want them to have the - within reason - best furniture.

"But £3,000 worth of photographs? For the love of God - what are they of?!"

