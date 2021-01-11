Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk

11 January 2021, 09:11 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 09:13

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari scrutinised vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi after two women were fined by police for going on a country walk with peppermint tea.

Two women, Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore, were on a country walk five miles from their home when they were stopped by Derbyshire Police and fined £200 each.

They said that officers surrounded their cars and were told the peppermint teas they had brought along were "classed as a picnic."

The weekend also saw a woman arrested and handcuffed for "sitting on a bench", however the police have since said that this was "staged" by anti-lockdown protesters, and the footage, which went viral, was not representative of events.

Nick asked whether Mr Zahawi agreed with the police's "tough" approach towards enforcing Covid regulations.

"They've got to make those decisions, I don't know, I wasn't privy to that moment when they made that decision," Mr Zahawi said, branding it "unfair" for Nick to expect him to answer the question.

Read more: Nadhim Zahawi tells LBC the Government 'doesn't want to introduce tougher lockdown measures'

Nick pushed him to answer: "Two women going for a walk in Derbyshire with cups of peppermint tea having driven fives miles to meet each other?"

"The two people rule is absolutely in place as long as people are exercising, we don't want to change that exemption, we don't want to make it tougher." the minister responded.

Nick said, "Two cups of peppermint tea classed as a picnic. That's why they were done."

"I hear you, and you're absolutely right," Mr Zahawi said, "all I can say is the police are having to deal with a very difficult situation. Many many thousands of interactions every single day, they are trying to explain but they will absolutely fine people if people simply won't listen."

Mr Zahawi urged people to stay at home as the new variant especially "loves social interaction."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nadhim Zahawi tells LBC the Government 'doesn't want to introduce tougher lockdown measures'
The PM has said he will examine

Former Universities Minister calls for student's rent to be cancelled
John Bercow told Nick his damning take on Brexit

John Bercow: 'Brexit is the most colossal foreign policy blunder post war'
Trump is a 'narcissistic, reckless demagogue,' says ex-Speaker Bercow

Trump is a 'narcissistic, reckless demagogue,' says ex-Speaker Bercow
Grant Shapps explained the new Covid test border checks on LBC

Shapps: Travel curbs needed to prevent 'tragedy' of South Africa variant entering UK
Nurseries are "Covid-secure", insists Priti Patel

Nurseries are "Covid-secure", insists Priti Patel

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Trump insider speaks to LBC after chaos in the Capital

Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff

3 days ago

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

5 days ago

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heathrow passenger numbers have dropper 72.2% year-on-year

Heathrow passenger numbers drop by three quarters due to coronavirus
File photo: A general view of the temporary mortuary set up to handle Covid-19 deaths at the Bristol City Council Depot

Bodies stored at temporary site as Surrey hospital mortuaries reach capacity
Seven mass vaccination sites are being opened across England

Mass vaccination sites to open across England as jab programme ramps up
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech to lay out how Britain can rise up after the pandemic

Starmer to call on UK to 'use NHS creation as inspiration' for post-Covid recovery
Arnold Schwarzenegger called Trump 'the worst president ever'

Arnold Schwarzenegger labels Trump 'worst president ever' in video calling for unity
A murder inquiry has been launched

Murder inquiry launched after delivery drivers dies during robbery
Senator Pat Toomey said the president has committed 'impeachable offences'

Top Republican says Trump committed 'impeachable offences'

Police shut down plans for an illegal rave (stock image)

Teenager arrested and 38 fines issued over Bristol lockdown rave plans
Chinese health authorities say scores more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hebei province

World Health Organisation experts due to arrive in China this week for Covid investigation
Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears

Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears