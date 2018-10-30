Nick Ferrari Asks Why Chancellor Has Given More For Potholes Than Police

Philip Hammond explained to Nick Ferrari why he gave more money to potholes than to police officers in yesterday's Budget.

The Chancellor gave an additional £160million to the police, while allocating £420million to local councils for fixing potholes.

But speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Hammond explained that the difference between a one-off payment to mend roads as opposed to an on-going funding of public services.

Nick asked him: "Why would you choose to spend more money on potholes than you would police officers?"

Nick Ferrari spoke to Chancellor Philip Hammond. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Hammond responded: "They are completely different things. That [the £160m police funding] was a very specific funding for 19/20 for our counter-terrorist policing to enable counter-terrorism police officer numbers to be maintained through next year.

"When you fund police officers or doctors or nurses or school teachers, that's an on-going commitment. You have to fund that year after year after year.

"What I did yesterday was took some money that we had available this year only, one-off and gave some of it to local authorities to fix potholes, which hopefully once they are fixed, they are fixed, they don't need doing again.

"Quite different things."