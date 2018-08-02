Nick Ferrari Clashes With Ukip Leader Over Tommy Robinson

This is Nick Ferrari's tetchy interview with Ukip leader Gerard Batten over whether Tommy Robinson represents working class Britain.

Mr Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released from prison on bail after winning an appeal against a contempt of court finding.

Mr Batten has been a supporter of the EDL founder and things got heated when they discussed his past.

Nick Ferrari discussed Tommy Robinson. Picture: LBC / PA

After the Ukip leader said Mr Robinson represents quite a lot of working class people, Nick asked: "In as much as? It would appear he's not particularly sympathetic to people with a different skin colour."

Mr Batten queried that, but Nick pointed out: "Well, he was the founder of the EDL, which is a bit of a clue, isn't it?"

However, the Ukip leader insisted: "The EDL had black members as well and when he set it up, it wasn't meant to be a far-right organisation. That's why he left when it was infiltrated."

Things then escalated when Nick asked why Mr Robinson was a member of anti-Islam party Pegida.

