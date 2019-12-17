Nick Ferrari grilled SNP MP over likelihood of Scottish independence

SNP MP Alyn Smith has refused to say if there would be a border with Scotland if independence was achieved.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Smith said it is "only right" that the people of Scotland should have the right to choose when it comes to membership of the EU.

When challenged about independence under Boris Johnson, who wants to keep Scotland part of the UK, Mr Smith questioned how committed the PM is to anything - citing his promise to get Brexit done by the 31st October.

"People in Scotland voted very clearly against Boris Johnson's government and for my party," he said.

"Event he labour politician is clearly on a pro-EU trajectory where Mr Johnson is very clearly trying to take Scotland out against its will.

Of course we need to keep independence on the table."

He added: "I think the extent to which Mr Johnson is committed to anything except Mr Johnson is an open question.

Mr Smith pictured with Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

"He said lots of stuff about Northern Ireland and then ditched them. This is the man who said he would 'rather be dead in ditch' than not deliver Brexit on the 31st October and then he didn't."

Speaking on the topic of Independence, Mr Smith said the SNP would seek to join the EU as an independent country.

He added the type of border that would exist would depend on the 'resting point' of Brexit - what the UK's withdrawal agreement looks like when it is eventually implemented.

Mr Smith claimed that he and his colleagues at the SNP have talked the border situation through 'extensively' - but would not say if they would push for a hard border or not.

He said the SNP's standpoint that whatever happens, staying within the single market and the customs union is their top priority.

But ultimately admitted that at this time there is a lot of questions to be answered about the issue of the border, but they will not be answered until a new independence referendum is called.