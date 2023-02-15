'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

15 February 2023, 13:17

By Anna Fox

This exchange with John in Bethnal Green prompted Nick to ask “what makes you smile?”.

The West runs the risk of an ammunition shortage, Nato’s chief warned yesterday, hinting Vladimir Putin is “preparing for more war” in Ukraine.

Addressing the 30 country military alliance, Jens Stolenberg said they must increase their weapons deliveries to Ukraine in order to combat Russian aggression.

The UK and the US have held back from sending fighter jets to Ukraine, however, Britain has welcomed Ukrainian fighter pilots to attend a training programme.

John in Bethnal Green lashed out at Nick Ferrari, expressing his concerns regarding the funding of weapons and a training programme.

The caller said: “It's alright saying we wanna be part of everything, we haven’t got enough money to give the nurses their right wages, we haven’t got the right money to give any of the people running the country money to live on.

“And we're gonna give money to fight in a war, who are we gonna be fighting?”

Nick stated that Ukraine borders on Nato land, emphasising that as the UK is a member of the alliance we are required to act accordingly.

Retaliating to Nick’s comments, John hit back saying: “Listen at the end of the day the army’s fighting to keep the ordinary people down, they’ve always been on the side of the wealthy, they’ve never been on the side of the poor.

“When they’re going to fight wars, they're fighting to maintain the status quo here and the land here.”
After debating the Falklands war to no avail, Nick jokingly said, “John how do you get through your day? What makes you smile?...”

The caller accused Nick of “not liking the truth” prompting a heated final exchange of words between the two.

