Nick Ferrari Takes On The New Ukip Leader In "Extraordinary Interview"

New Ukip leader Richard Braine hailed jailed Tommy Robinson as "courageous" during an awkward interview with Nick Ferrari.

Mr Braine was put under pressure about the party's links with Robinson, who was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to nine months in prison.

He insisted the party was no longer involved with Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, but praised the "courageous" work that led to his imprisonment.

But it was when Nick asked him about the moment he confused Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with 7/7 bomber Sidique Khan that things really took off.

Nick questioned him about the error and Mr Braine tried to change the subject, saying: "I'm sure your listeners have got better things to talk about."

But Nick wouldn't let him off the hook, insisting: "I'll be the judge of that," before asking him, "You're the leader of a political party and you can't tell the difference between an elected mayor and a terrorist?"

Nick Ferrari's interview with Richard Braine was described as "extraordinary". Picture: LBC

The interview then got very, very tense - and listeners loved it.

@LBC @richardbraine keeping true to his name on the show this morning. What a dreadful human being. #dickbrain — odjit (@odjit1) August 14, 2019

