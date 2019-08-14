Nick Ferrari Takes On The New Ukip Leader In "Extraordinary Interview"

14 August 2019, 11:03

New Ukip leader Richard Braine hailed jailed Tommy Robinson as "courageous" during an awkward interview with Nick Ferrari.

Mr Braine was put under pressure about the party's links with Robinson, who was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to nine months in prison.

He insisted the party was no longer involved with Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, but praised the "courageous" work that led to his imprisonment.

But it was when Nick asked him about the moment he confused Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with 7/7 bomber Sidique Khan that things really took off.

Nick questioned him about the error and Mr Braine tried to change the subject, saying: "I'm sure your listeners have got better things to talk about."

But Nick wouldn't let him off the hook, insisting: "I'll be the judge of that," before asking him, "You're the leader of a political party and you can't tell the difference between an elected mayor and a terrorist?"

Nick Ferrari&squot;s interview with Richard Braine was described as "extraordinary"
Nick Ferrari's interview with Richard Braine was described as "extraordinary". Picture: LBC

The interview then got very, very tense - and listeners loved it.

Watch the interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Harvey Proctor was very emotional as he spoke to Iain Dale

Harvey Proctor's Emotional Appeal To Met Police To Settle His Claim

2 hours ago

A former US Diplomat was speaking to Iain Dale

Former US Diplomat Warns John Bolton Is "Oversimplifying" The Ease Of A US-UK Trade Deal

15 hours ago

Things got heated between Iain Dale and Femi

Things Get Heated When Iain Dale Points Out To Femi How A Parliamentary Democracy Works

1 day ago

LBC Latest

The former Chancellor has expressed his concerns about Boris Johnson's Brexit plans

Philip Hammond Says No Deal Brexit Would Be "A Betrayal"

Nick Ferrari spoke to Jolyon Maugham

Nick Ferrari Grills Jolyon Maugham, The Man Trying To Stop No-Deal Brexit

Teenager tweets from smart fridge after mother confiscates her phone

Facebook admits using contractors to listen to user recordings without their knowledge