'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

30 May 2022, 08:56 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 09:33

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has taken aim at patients who miss GP visits, arguing them being fined "should just become a reality".

Nick gave his perspective in response to reports that patients who miss NHS GP visits should get fined.

Almost four-and-a-half million consultation slots have been recorded as “did not attends” this year, costing the NHS more than £1.4 million a day - according to the Daily Express.

In response to the story, Nick said: "These calls should end now. It should just become a reality.

"This is nothing but rudeness."

Nick said that it is costing the NHS "around £1.5 million a day in people who are damn rude if they make an appointment then don't attend to let them know".

Nick went on to say: "Just fine them, and make it an increasingly scale. So by the time you start cancelling three times, you're looking at about £50 [or] £60 I would suggest."

Speaking about the issue later on in his show, Nick also said: "When I tell you the sums involved, the amount of money that's being lost to the NHS because people do not keep their appointments to see a doctor - let's stop with the pussyfooting around.

"It is the height of rudeness."

He added: "You shouldn't do it with restaurants. You wouldn't do it with anyone else. You ring another important organisation or tell your boss 'I'll come and see you at 3 O'Clock this afternoon' and [then] not turn up."

Nick went on to explain the system he favours when it comes fining those who miss GP visits.

He said: "So just to explain - if you miss your appointment tomorrow, that's £20.

"Miss a next one, for three years it's £40. And then it goes on and on and on.

"And hopefully we can get you to about £160 if you're rude enough [not to show up].

"And by the way, if you don't pay the fine you don't get to see the doctor. It's desperately simple."

