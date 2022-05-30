'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has taken aim at patients who miss GP visits, arguing them being fined "should just become a reality".

Nick gave his perspective in response to reports that patients who miss NHS GP visits should get fined.

Almost four-and-a-half million consultation slots have been recorded as “did not attends” this year, costing the NHS more than £1.4 million a day - according to the Daily Express.

In response to the story, Nick said: "These calls should end now. It should just become a reality.

"This is nothing but rudeness."

Nick said that it is costing the NHS "around £1.5 million a day in people who are damn rude if they make an appointment then don't attend to let them know".

Nick went on to say: "Just fine them, and make it an increasingly scale. So by the time you start cancelling three times, you're looking at about £50 [or] £60 I would suggest."

Speaking about the issue later on in his show, Nick also said: "When I tell you the sums involved, the amount of money that's being lost to the NHS because people do not keep their appointments to see a doctor - let's stop with the pussyfooting around.

"It is the height of rudeness."

READ MORE: Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

He added: "You shouldn't do it with restaurants. You wouldn't do it with anyone else. You ring another important organisation or tell your boss 'I'll come and see you at 3 O'Clock this afternoon' and [then] not turn up."

Nick went on to explain the system he favours when it comes fining those who miss GP visits.

He said: "So just to explain - if you miss your appointment tomorrow, that's £20.

"Miss a next one, for three years it's £40. And then it goes on and on and on.

"And hopefully we can get you to about £160 if you're rude enough [not to show up].

"And by the way, if you don't pay the fine you don't get to see the doctor. It's desperately simple."

READ MORE: 'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service