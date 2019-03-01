Nick Ferrari Rows With Guest Who Says Stacey Dooley Was In The Wrong

1 March 2019, 10:02 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 10:05

When a guest told Nick Ferrari that Stacey Dooley was creating a pervasive narrative of Africa, Nick Ferrari told her a few facts.

David Lammy criticised the TV presenter over an image she posted in Uganda on social media of her hugging a black child while she was on a trip for Comic Relief.

Dr. Alice Evans, a lecturer in International Development at King's College London, believes the Instagram photo encourages stereotypes of Africa.

She told Nick: "I'm raising caution about how Africa is represented. The idea of a white adult holding a black child. It's always a black child."

But Nick pointed out: "That's what you're going to find in Africa, isn't it?"

Nick Ferrari disagreed with what his guest told him
Nick Ferrari disagreed with what his guest told him. Picture: LBC

When Dr Evans said she was distinguishing between a child and adult, Nick asked if that meant she would have been fine the picture had not been a child.

She responded: "It's pervasive, there's a single narrative about Africa...", but Nick disagreed: "No it's not. It's a well-meaning celebrity who has been going to Uganda for over 10 years holding a little boy. That's all it is, doctor.

"You're trying to see and read things into it that aren't there. It's a young woman trying to help."

The full conversation is fascinating. Watch it at the top of the page.

