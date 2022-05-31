'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has schooled this caller who believes the Hillsborough disaster "would never have happened if ticketless fans hadn't turned up".

The exchange between Nick and the caller Mick in Portsmouth has come after Saturday's Champions League final chaos, in which Liverpool fans were pepper-sprayed by French authorities.

Mick said: "My sympathy, unfortunately, is waring thin with Liverpool fans."

Nick replied: "You like to see them pepper sprayed, do you?"

Mick responded: "No, I don't like to see them pepper sprayed at all. And that's the part of it that holds me to feel sympathy for them.

"However, the same as at Hillsborough disaster, thousands of fans turning up without tickets. Paris, thousands of fans turning up without tickets. And then what they do is they blame everybody but themselves.

In response, Nick said: "You cannot suggest that the Hillsborough tragedy was the fault of Liverpool fans."

"Yes I can," Mick said in response.

However, Nick challenged the caller, saying: "It has been proven by independent inquiry it was the most calamitous policing - one would almost argue criminal policing folly - that allowed innocent people, some of them children, to be crushed to death.

"I'll give you one last chance to recant."

Mick then said: "It would never have happened if ticketless fans hadn't turned up."

Nick responded: "I'm sorry. I wish you well, I wish you no personal harm - but that's a red. I can't allow that to continue.

"It's just ridiculous, and it's offensive to the people who lost their lives and dear god there has been quite rightly inquiry after inquiry after inquiry."

He added: "We've seen the police were falsifying their records at the time because they got it so catastrophically wrong. What more do you need to see than the police have been found guilty for changing records that are meant to effectively court documents and they lied on those?

"Mick, come back to the real world."

