'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

31 May 2022, 08:51 | Updated: 31 May 2022, 09:00

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has schooled this caller who believes the Hillsborough disaster "would never have happened if ticketless fans hadn't turned up".

The exchange between Nick and the caller Mick in Portsmouth has come after Saturday's Champions League final chaos, in which Liverpool fans were pepper-sprayed by French authorities.

Mick said: "My sympathy, unfortunately, is waring thin with Liverpool fans."

Nick replied: "You like to see them pepper sprayed, do you?"

Mick responded: "No, I don't like to see them pepper sprayed at all. And that's the part of it that holds me to feel sympathy for them.

"However, the same as at Hillsborough disaster, thousands of fans turning up without tickets. Paris, thousands of fans turning up without tickets. And then what they do is they blame everybody but themselves.

"And then what they do is they blame everybody but themselves. These are the same holier-than-thou supporters that booed the national anthem."

In response, Nick said: "You cannot suggest that the Hillsborough tragedy was the fault of Liverpool fans."

"Yes I can," Mick said in response.

READ MORE: 'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

However, Nick challenged the caller, saying: "It has been proven by independent inquiry it was the most calamitous policing - one would almost argue criminal policing folly - that allowed innocent people, some of them children, to be crushed to death.

"I'll give you one last chance to recant."

Mick then said: "It would never have happened if ticketless fans hadn't turned up."

Nick responded: "I'm sorry. I wish you well, I wish you no personal harm - but that's a red. I can't allow that to continue.

"It's just ridiculous, and it's offensive to the people who lost their lives and dear god there has been quite rightly inquiry after inquiry after inquiry."

He added: "We've seen the police were falsifying their records at the time because they got it so catastrophically wrong. What more do you need to see than the police have been found guilty for changing records that are meant to effectively court documents and they lied on those?

"Mick, come back to the real world."

READ MORE: Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

SEND Review launched as minister admits previous reforms 'not up to standards'
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis
Nick Ferrari questions the shift in feeling towards Chancellor Rishi Sunak after the Spring Statement

Nick Ferrari Says: Rishi faces different mood music

