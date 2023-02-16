Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has taken aim at "idiots" at Lancashire Police as he claimed they had "effectively" said Nicola Bulley was a "menopausal nigh on alcoholic".

The LBC presenter delivered his scathing take after a press conference on Wednesday in which Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley is being treated as a "high-risk" missing person with "specific vulnerabilities".

Originally Lancashire Police refused to elaborate further, however on the same day a spokesperson for the police force then said Ms Bulley had "suffered with some significant issues with alcohol" before she went missing.

Nick said: "I find it utterly baffling.

"These idiots at Lancashire Police now have effectively said that this poor missing woman was a menopausal nigh on alcoholic.

"How does that help their investigation.

Nick went on to claim "the whole bloody lot of them should hang their heads in shame" and called for them to face a "very, very thorough outside force investigation".

