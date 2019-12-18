Nick Ferrari's reaction to calls for terms 'nerd' and 'geek' to be a 'hate crime'

18 December 2019, 10:48

Nick responed in disbelief after calls to make the terms nerd and geek a "hate crime."

Psychology lecturer and psychotherapist Dr Sonja Falck said anti-IQ insults can last a lifetime.

After 8 years of research at the University of East London, she has spoken to many people with high IQs and also claims 'braniac', 'know-it-all', 'dweeb' and 'brain box' should be branded offensive.

"Totally broken": Top solicitor gives shocking verdict on criminal justice system

17 hours ago

IDS accuses Momentum of being a "cancer" that has "infected" modern politics

2 days ago

New Lib Dem MP tells Iain Dale she is not ruling out running for party leader

3 days ago

"I've done women's sport proud", Fallon Sherrock tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien slams the state of the Labour party

