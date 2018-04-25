Nick Ferrari Stumps Transport Union Boss With One Simple Question

25 April 2018, 09:59

When the RMT union chief Mick Cash claimed that the trains operating without a guard are dangerous, Nick Ferrari asked him one simple question which left him stumped.

The row over driver-only operated trains on Southern trains has reached its second anniversary, still without a solution in sight.

Mr Cash said: "They're now running thousands of trains - last year, it was 15,000 - without a safety-critical person on the train."

Nick asked him: "How many people have been killed or seriously injured on those 15,000 trains?"

And the union boss had no answer.

He responded: "Well, again, you know, erm, err, you... you know, there's actually day-in, day-out on the railways..."

Nick asked the same question again and this time, Mr Cash said: "I... I wouldn't have those figures, Nick."

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Nick then told him: "Well, can I put it to you that no one did, because I would suggest that if there were, you would quite rightly be raising merry hell about it.

"So 15,000 trains were safely operated in this system last year. Where's the problem?"

Mr Cash then said: "They weren't safely operated and we've got stories..."

That led Nick to say again: "Ah, so how many people were killed or seriously injured?"

Mr Cash was lost for words again.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the full, entertaining clip.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Chair Of Jewish Voice For Labour Denies Anti-Semitism Claims In Fiery Interview

21 hours ago

Ian Collins in the LBC studio

Campaigner Labels Commonwealth A "White Supremacist Organisation"

5 days ago

Ian Collins, Kim Jong-un

Give Kim Jong-Un The Nobel Peace Prize, Caller Tells Ian Collins

6 days ago