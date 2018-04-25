Nick Ferrari Stumps Transport Union Boss With One Simple Question

When the RMT union chief Mick Cash claimed that the trains operating without a guard are dangerous, Nick Ferrari asked him one simple question which left him stumped.

The row over driver-only operated trains on Southern trains has reached its second anniversary, still without a solution in sight.

Mr Cash said: "They're now running thousands of trains - last year, it was 15,000 - without a safety-critical person on the train."

Nick asked him: "How many people have been killed or seriously injured on those 15,000 trains?"

And the union boss had no answer.

He responded: "Well, again, you know, erm, err, you... you know, there's actually day-in, day-out on the railways..."

Nick asked the same question again and this time, Mr Cash said: "I... I wouldn't have those figures, Nick."

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Nick then told him: "Well, can I put it to you that no one did, because I would suggest that if there were, you would quite rightly be raising merry hell about it.

"So 15,000 trains were safely operated in this system last year. Where's the problem?"

Mr Cash then said: "They weren't safely operated and we've got stories..."

That led Nick to say again: "Ah, so how many people were killed or seriously injured?"

Mr Cash was lost for words again.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the full, entertaining clip.