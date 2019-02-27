Nigel Farage And Gina Miller Find Something On Brexit They Agree On

Nigel Farage and Gina Miller are very much on opposing sides on Brexit. But speaking to LBC, they found one thing they agree on.

The duo were speaking to Nick Ferrari about Labour supporting a second referendum if, as expected, they cannot get their Brexit policy through Parliament.

And they found a rare moment of agreement in the current situation.

Ms Miller said: "We are closer to total chaos than I thought we would ever be. The duplicity of this Prime Minister is quite extraordinary.

"To announce that she was going to delay the meaningful vote on a plane when she was off to Sharm El Sheikh instead of standing up and doing it in front of her colleagues and showing respect in parliament I find extraordinary.

"It's just more of the same. I just don't trust anything she says or does. I don't see how anyone can."

Nigel Farage and Gina Miller found a rare moment of agreement. Picture: PA

And Mr Farage was entirely behind her on that, adding: "Let's begin with a word of agreement.

"I do agree with Gina Miller. I think this is the worst Prime Minister I've seen in my lifetime, but also the most duplicitous too.

"An outbreak of peace on that one."

That's where the agreement ended, as Mr Farage continued: "The reason we've got into the situation we've got is because of the absolute refusal of a huge number of MPs to accept, firstly the referendum result. Secondly the abide by the promises they made to the public in 2017. And even when 500 of them voted for Article 50, they said we leave in two years with or without a deal."