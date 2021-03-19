Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm

19 March 2021, 08:26

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch one of the rare moments a politician gets away with not answering Nick Ferrari's question thanks to a fire alarm.

Every weekday morning LBC holds politicians to account, asking the questions our listeners want answers to.

Amid a serious political question from Nick Ferrari, Culture Secretary Olive Dowden was saved from answering by a timely interruption.

Many politicians have faced an inquisition from LBC's Breakfast presenter but few have got away with not having to answer.

When Nick asked the Government Minister a question about Scotland's First Minister the interruption came.

Asking should Nicola Sturgeon resign, Mr Dowden started to answer before the 'bing bong' broke in.

"Sorry, I think that's a fire alarm," the Culture Secretary said.

Showing concern for his guest Nick asked the Minister if he needs to evacuate the building, then starts to chuckle as the reply comes.

"I think it's a routine fire test."

This leads Nick to recounting another time when one of Mr Dowden's colleagues managed to escape his inquisition.

Watch the whole funny clip in the video at the top of the page to find out what happened next.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Rule Britannia?

'Prosecuting somebody for being proud to be British? It's all bonkers!'
Holiday 2021: Nick Ferrari questioned a Government Minister

Holidays 2021: Will Brits be able to go on foreign trips? LBC asks a Government Minister
Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari urges the Business Secretary to give the NHS a pay rise
The conversation comes as some EU countries pause use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab

Consultant virologist tells LBC he's not worried about the AstraZeneca jab
Nick asked the Foreign Secretary about the Cheltenham festival

Nick Ferrari presses Dominic Raab over Cheltenham Festival 'mistake'
The JCVI member said it was 'baffling' pausing the use of the jab

JCVI member brands decision by EU countries to pause Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'baffling'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Reform UK leader Richard Tice told Iain Dale he was considering standing in the Hartlepool by-election

Richard Tice 'actively considering' standing in Hartlepool by-election

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

1 day ago

Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gareth Southgate has said footballers should be in line for the vaccine after the priority groups have received their jab

Footballers should be prioritised for coronavirus vaccine ahead of Euros, says Southgate
Sixteen areas of France, including Paris, will enter a one month lockdown

Paris and other regions of France to enter lockdown as country faces Covid-19 'third wave'
February borrowing hit £19.1bn

UK borrowing hits £19.1bn for February, as total debt reaches £2.13 trillion
New research suggests vaccination alone is unlikely to contain coronavirus infections in the UK

Vaccination alone unlikely to contain coronavirus in the UK, study warns
Boris Johnson will receive his Oxford AstraZeneca jab

Boris Johnson to receive Oxford jab as he urges country to get vaccinated
A child has died following an accident involving a Peloton treadmill

Child killed in 'tragic' Peloton treadmill accident

Police Scotland has found two bodies in the search for missing woman Bennylyn Burke and her daughter

Bodies found in search for missing woman and two-year-old daughter
A host of European countries will resume using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

EU countries to resume use of Oxford jab after regulator says it's safe
William Algar was discovered by police on January 3 2020

Trumpet player 'hacked to death after dispute with a drug dealer'
Detectives are investigating a case of indecent exposure

Appeal launched for man after indecent exposure near vigil for Sarah Everard